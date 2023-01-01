Menu
Dealer: Zens Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Carfax included

Safety

Financing available

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

188,415 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
188,415KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1SF3A1280869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing

1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim

Carfax included

Safety

Financing available

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Power locks

Power steering

Power mirrors

Auxiliary input

Remote key-less entry

Power windows

CD player

Premium audio

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3