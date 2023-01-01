$6,495+ tax & licensing
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GX *SAFETY, 1 YEAR WARRANTY ENGINE & TRANSMISSION*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,415 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
1 year and unlimited km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Carfax included
Safety
Financing available
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
