Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Man GX,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rnC5S06heasVkpIwxr9skjUuDiT7Ltgo</p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr HB Sport Man GX

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1730418069
  2. 1730418073
  3. 1730418076
  4. 1730418080
  5. 1730418083
  6. 1730418086
  7. 1730418090
  8. 1730418097
  9. 1730418101
  10. 1730418109
  11. 1730418116
  12. 1730418121
  13. 1730418126
  14. 1730418131
  15. 1730418137
  16. 1730418143
  17. 1730418148
  18. 1730418153
  19. 1730418160
  20. 1730418166
  21. 1730418171
  22. 1730418176
  23. 1730418181
  24. 1730418186
  25. 1730418192
  26. 1730418197
  27. 1730418203
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1HF8A1175364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Mazda3 4dr HB Sport Man GX,excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=rnC5S06heasVkpIwxr9skjUuDiT7Ltgo

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GC Motors

Used 2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring for sale in Hamilton, ON
2017 Honda CR-V AWD 5dr Touring 244,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Honda Civic 4dr Auto DX-G 286,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD 190,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3