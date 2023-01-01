Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

208,200 KM

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

208,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9768580
  • VIN: JM1BL1HF0A1293974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 208,200 KM

Vehicle Description

It's include safety and one year warranty Also carfax available no accident 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

