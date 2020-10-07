Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

39,156 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS- ONLY 39156 KMS!!! ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS- ONLY 39156 KMS!!! ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Car Nation Canada

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

1-888-793-5753

Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,156KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6002076
  • Stock #: U1022
  • VIN: JM1CR2W37A0371741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U1022
  • Mileage 39,156 KM

Vehicle Description

All trades are welcome

Carfax certified
Safety Inspected

Mazda of Hamilton, serving the Hamilton and surrounding area for over 30 years. We are a full-service dealership offering a large selection of both new and used inventory, as well as a Parts and Service Departments. Our Used Inventory is well reconditioned to ensure our buyers have the best ownership experience possible. Call or email Mazda of Hamilton today!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2021 Kia K5 EX | AWD...
 21 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey S...
 95,453 KM
$18,950 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 64,399 KM
$28,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Mazda of Hamilton

1977 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K8

Call Dealer

1-888-793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-793-5753

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory