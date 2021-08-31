Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA5

244,000 KM

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

2010 Mazda MAZDA5

GS

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 7996518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Easy financing available for good and bad credit! Rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC certified and UCDA registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranty available up to 48 months.  As is special!!! As per OMVIC regulations, the following declaration must be stated: The motor vehicle is being sold 'as-is' and is not represented as being mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may require repairs at the purchasers expense. Vehicle runs and drives excellent but omvic states that we must include this as is disclaimer, to find out more about what this means please contact us. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

