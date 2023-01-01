2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

$5,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 7 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10144104

10144104 Stock #: 527142

527142 VIN: wddfh3dbxaj527142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 527142

Mileage 149,750 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo shade Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Fog Lamps Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.