2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

149,750 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200

2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 200

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,750KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10144104
  Stock #: 527142
  VIN: wddfh3dbxaj527142

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 527142
  • Mileage 149,750 KM

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks PANORAMIC roof alloy rims key less entry certified

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

