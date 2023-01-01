$5,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 200
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
149,750KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10144104
- Stock #: 527142
- VIN: wddfh3dbxaj527142
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Description
4 cly auto air power steering power brakes tilt cruise am fm cd bluetooth power windows power door locks PANORAMIC roof alloy rims key less entry certified
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
