New Arrival! This 2010 Mercedes Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
The 2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK Class offers a powerful yet fuel efficient and refined V6 engine and is an entirely new model for 2010. The compact, V6-powered sport-utility vehicle echoes some of the design cues of the larger G-Class and GL-Class but is an all-new design. The GLK-Class borrows the appearance of Mercedes-Benz' larger sport-utility vehicles but is actually very manageable size for city-dwellers. The combination of boxy exterior style and best-in-class aerodynamics should please most shoppers, too. Inside, the GLK-Class feels more car-like, which most buyers will appreciate, along with the brisk acceleration from the V6. The GLK-Class is very competitively priced as well; with its base level of equipment, it's no more expensive than some of its luxury rivals.This SUV has 140,911 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our GLK-Class's trim level is GLK350 4MATIC. The GLK-350 4MATIC upscale, well-equipped interior includes such standard features as dual-zone automatic climate control, an adjustable steering column, and front seats with electrically adjustable height and backrest angle, as well as Bluetooth wireless connectivity for hands-free use of mobile phones. A central 5-inch color information display also comes standard, while Sienna Pine wood trim on the dashboard and door panels adds to the interior's luxury feel.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Genuine wood center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Genuine wood dash trim
Wheel Diameter: 19
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Aluminum door trim
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Overall Length: 4,525 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L
Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm
Wheelbase: 2,756 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,480 kg
Overall height: 1,698 mm
Rear Leg Room: 892 mm
Curb weight: 1,830 kg
