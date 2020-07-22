2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Genuine wood center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 8 AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety First Aid Kit Stability Control Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Vehicle Emissions: SULEV In-Dash 6-disc CD player Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Turn signal in mirrors Genuine wood dash trim Wheel Diameter: 19 Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Aluminum door trim Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Driver adjustable suspension ride control Heated windshield washer jets and Reservoir Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,052 mm Overall Width: 1,840 mm Fuel Capacity: 66 L Rear Hip Room: 1,334 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,407 mm Front Head Room: 1,010 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km Overall Length: 4,525 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Rear Head Room: 1,008 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L Front Hip Room: 1,351 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,402 mm Wheelbase: 2,756 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,480 kg Overall height: 1,698 mm Rear Leg Room: 892 mm Curb weight: 1,830 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.