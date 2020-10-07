Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

131,475 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350*NAV*PANORAMIC ROOF*REAR CAM*AWD*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK 350*NAV*PANORAMIC ROOF*REAR CAM*AWD*

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

131,475KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6085857
  • Stock #: 4396
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB3AF484396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,475 KM

Vehicle Description

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2017 Land Rover Disc...
 81,720 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent SE
 69,239 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 141,744 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory