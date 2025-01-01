Menu
2010 Nissan Altima

193,000 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Altima

12271770

2010 Nissan Altima

Location

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1

416-270-7657

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
193,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N4AL2EP0AC172192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 942
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Precision Motors

Precision Motors

643 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Z1
416-270-XXXX

416-270-7657

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Motors

416-270-7657

2010 Nissan Altima