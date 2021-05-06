Menu
2010 Nissan Frontier

184,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990
Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

SE- ALL POWER, 2WD- NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

184,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7118710
  • Stock #: 447973
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CUXAC447973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 184,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Frontier, SE package,V6- 4 litres, Automatic transmission, 2wd, with 184,000 km, no accidents, pw, pdl, remote entry, fully certified, brand new all weather, all terrain tires, no accidents. 

 

!ACEN MOTORS IS PROUD TO OFFER OUR LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEE.THIS ENSURES THAT ALL CUSTOMERS RECEIVE THE LOWEST PRICE POSSIBLE. WE CONTINUOUSLY CHECK OUR PRICING VERSUS MARKET VALUE TO ENSURE WE ARE OFFERING OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE.WE PRICE OUR VEHICLES AT OR BELOW MARKET VALUE AND WE DO NOT HAGGLE.

 

ACEN MOTORS PRE-OWENED VEHICLES COME STANDARD WITH ONE KEY, IF WE RECEIVED MORE THAN ONE KEY FROM PREVIOUS OWNER, WE INCLUDE THEM. ADDITIONAL KEYS MAY BE PURCHASED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE.SERVING HAMILTON ANCASTER STONEYCREEK BINBROOK GRIMSBY ST.CATHERINE NIAGARA FALLS BURLINGTON OAKVILLE MISSISSAUGA TORONTO BRANTFORD LONDON FOR OVER 12 YEARS.VISIT US ONLINE AT: WWW.ACENMOTORS.COMACEN MOTORS INC.1926 KING. ST. EAST.HAMILTON - ON.L8K 1w1

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

