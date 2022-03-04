2010 Nissan Rogue

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,300 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 7 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8472657

8472657 VIN: JN8AS5MV9AW119721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 152,730 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers

