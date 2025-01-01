Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2010 Nissan Versa will be sold CERTIFIED!, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Great looking hatchback! ONLY 103,000 KM!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$5999.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2010 Nissan Versa

103,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12376116

2010 Nissan Versa

5dr HB I4 Auto

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1743834728
  2. 1743834729
  3. 1743834733
  4. 1743834737
  5. 1743834741
  6. 1743834745
  7. 1743834749
  8. 1743834750
  9. 1743834753
  10. 1743834757
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
103,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1BC1CPXAL455363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Nissan Versa will be sold CERTIFIED!, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Great looking hatchback! ONLY 103,000 KM!

$5999.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.

We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

Used 2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT 71,220 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Hamilton, ON
2009 Hyundai Elantra GL 189,840 KM $5,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Focus SE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Ford Focus SE 175,500 KM $5,795 + tax & lic

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Versa