2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 SL ***IMMACULATE CONDITION/RUNS & DRIVES LIKE NEW***

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$4,977

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4718526
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR GOOD AND BAD CREDIT, RATES FROM 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK*** https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=k7M7zVq57tCiPGs2dsS%2bdfK2fPhroMqn

2010 Nissan Versa SL in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride and fun to drive, well maintained Ontario vehicle with lots of Carfax service history, comes with a very fuel efficient 1.8 litre 4 cylinder engine, cruise control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, keyless entry remote, factory alarm, alloy wheels and much more. 
For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

