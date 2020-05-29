Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 Pontiac Vibe

w/1SB

Location

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5038059
  • Stock #: 1227
  • VIN: 5Y2SP6E03AZ400602
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Body
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • Audio Equalizer

