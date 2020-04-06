Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4857906
  • Stock #: 1217
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC0AH786771
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** New Arrival 2010 Subaru Forester with only 125000km, in great shape, two sets of tires, available for sale Certified for $8995+HST and Licensing **Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child safety rear door locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

