2010 Subaru Forester

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Child safety rear door locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Power Outlet Exterior Daytime Running Lights Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input

Four wheel disc brakes

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Rear Pass-Through Seat

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

All Season Front Tires

All Season Rear Tires

Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.