Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Forester

172,851 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 5687589
  2. 5687589
  3. 5687589
  4. 5687589
  5. 5687589
  6. 5687589
  7. 5687589
  8. 5687589
  9. 5687589
  10. 5687589
  11. 5687589
  12. 5687589
  13. 5687589
  14. 5687589
  15. 5687589
  16. 5687589
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

172,851KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5687589
  • Stock #: 1297
  • VIN: JF2SH6BC8AH716628

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 172,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru Forester 2.5X, 2.5L 4 cylinder, All wheel drive, heated seats, power locks, power windows. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
Air Bag - On/Off Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2013 Chevrolet Orlan...
 145,803 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,411 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul
 140,916 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory