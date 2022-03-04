Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

106,757 MI

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Damol Autos

877-287-5210

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

XLE

2010 Toyota Camry

XLE

Location

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

106,757MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8564702
  VIN: 4T1BF3EK7AU028189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,757 MI

Vehicle Description

1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY OR 12, OOOKM. $600 MAX CLAIM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

