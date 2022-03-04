$9,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Damol Autos
877-287-5210
2010 Toyota Camry
XLE
Location
Damol Autos
350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8
877-287-5210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
106,757MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8564702
- VIN: 4T1BF3EK7AU028189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,757 MI
Vehicle Description
1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY OR 12, OOOKM. $600 MAX CLAIM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
