<p>local 2 owner,S model, sunroof,spoiler,alloys,safety included, no added fees,2ooo. rear bumper repair, comes with snow tires and winter mats </p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

209,049 KM

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF

2010 Toyota Corolla

4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
209,049KM
Good Condition
VIN 2t1bu4ee7ac209056

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,049 KM

local 2 owner,S model, sunroof,spoiler,alloys,safety included, no added fees,2ooo. rear bumper repair, comes with snow tires and winter mats 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353

