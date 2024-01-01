$6,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF
2010 Toyota Corolla
4 DR S MODEL,SUNROOF
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
209,049KM
Good Condition
VIN 2t1bu4ee7ac209056
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,049 KM
Vehicle Description
local 2 owner,S model, sunroof,spoiler,alloys,safety included, no added fees,2ooo. rear bumper repair, comes with snow tires and winter mats
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2010 Toyota Corolla