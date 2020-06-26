2010 Toyota Corolla

Safety Traction Control

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Security Security alarm system

Additional Features Aux input

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes

Rear Pass-Through Seat

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

A/C Front

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

All Season Front Tires

All Season Rear Tires

Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.