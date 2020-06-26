Menu
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 187,851KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5305181
  • Stock #: 1276
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE6AC319239
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Gray Metallic
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

New Arrival 2010 Toyota Corolla CE, great mechanical condition , Toyota Dealer serviced and Accident free. Available. for Sale for $6495+HST Certified. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  Wheel Covers...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

