2010 Toyota Corolla

115,050 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

LE

Location

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5714382
  • Stock #: 260390
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EEXAC260390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, push to start, power windows, power locks, gas saver, sunroof. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Aux input
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

