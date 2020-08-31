+ taxes & licensing
905-920-2311
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3
905-920-2311
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla LE, 1.8L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, push to start, power windows, power locks, gas saver, sunroof. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3