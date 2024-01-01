2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Certified – 7 Seater – 4WD | 2010 Toyota Hybrid</strong></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Vehicle Highlights:</strong></span></p><ul class=ul1><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>4WD – 3.3L 6 CYL Gas/Electric Hybrid</strong></span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Third Row Seating – Perfect for Families</strong></span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Back-Up Camera, Wood Trim, Power Side Mirrors</strong></span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bluetooth</strong></span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks</strong></span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning</strong></span></li></ul><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Condition:</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>In Good Shape. Runs and Drives Great.</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Experience the Future of Car Buying:</strong> We offer a 100% online car buying experience, complete with financing and delivery options. In these extraordinary times, we’re committed to supporting you with amazing promotions. Contact us for details and take advantage of these great offers!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Why Buy From Us?</strong> As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof verified, including lien search, registration search, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—no hidden fees!</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Your Satisfaction is Our Priority:</strong></span></p><ul class=ul1><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We sell all makes and models. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you.</span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>We welcome all trade-ins and believe in making your dealership experience stress-free.</span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Our goal is to build relationships that last a lifetime.</span></li></ul><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Ready to Drive?</strong> <strong>Book An Appointment For A Test Drive Today!</strong></span><br /><span style=font-size: 14pt;>Visit us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only.</span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px 0px 12px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Contact Us:</strong></span></p><ul class=ul1><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Call or Text:</strong> (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542</span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Email:</strong> Gusmarkos@gmail.com</span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Traveling to See Us?</strong> Ask about our Customer Travel Program!</span></li><li class=li2 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: normal; font-family: Times;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Need delivery anywhere in Ontario?</strong> No problem! Our staff is ready to come to you</span></li></ul>

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
200,064KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTEBW3EH2A2038807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,064 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid