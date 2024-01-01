$12,499+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
7 Seater, 4WD - Certified
Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
Certified
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 200,064 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified – 7 Seater – 4WD | 2010 Toyota Hybrid
Vehicle Highlights:
- 4WD – 3.3L 6 CYL Gas/Electric Hybrid
- Third Row Seating – Perfect for Families
- Back-Up Camera, Wood Trim, Power Side Mirrors
- Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Bluetooth
- AM/FM/CD, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks
- Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning
Condition:
In Good Shape. Runs and Drives Great.
Experience the Future of Car Buying: We offer a 100% online car buying experience, complete with financing and delivery options. In these extraordinary times, we’re committed to supporting you with amazing promotions. Contact us for details and take advantage of these great offers!
Why Buy From Us? As an OMVIC licensed dealership, all our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof verified, including lien search, registration search, accident claims, and odometer records for both the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our hassle-free, all-inclusive pricing—no hidden fees!
Your Satisfaction is Our Priority:
- We sell all makes and models. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we’ll find it for you.
- We welcome all trade-ins and believe in making your dealership experience stress-free.
- Our goal is to build relationships that last a lifetime.
Ready to Drive? Book An Appointment For A Test Drive Today!
Visit us at 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario. Test drives are by appointment only.
Contact Us:
- Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 or (905) 462-5542
- Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
- Traveling to See Us? Ask about our Customer Travel Program!
- Need delivery anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is ready to come to you
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
GG Cars
905-975-9705