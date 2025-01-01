Menu
<p class=p1><span class=s1>✅ </span><strong>Certified | No Accidents | 2010 Toyota Matrix XR | 2.4L | Automatic | Premium Hatchback</strong></p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>This Certified 2010 Toyota Matrix XR delivers sporty performance, practical design, and Toyota’s trusted reliability. With <span class=s2><strong>no accidents</strong></span> and the upgraded <span class=s2><strong>2.4L engine</strong></span>, it’s a solid choice for daily driving or long trips.</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Strong & Fuel Efficient</p><p class=p3>🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and Easy Driving</p><p class=p3>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Stable in All Weather</p><p class=p3>🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable</p><p class=p3>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System – Simple & Functional</p><p class=p3>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Full Convenience Package</p><p class=p3>🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Drives</p><p class=p3>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in Any Season</p><p class=p3>🔹 Split-Folding Rear Seats – Extra Cargo Flexibility</p><p class=p3>🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy – Affordable to Run</p><p class=p3>🔹 No Fog Lights – Clean, Sleek Look</p><p class=p3>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario</p><p class=p3>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542</p><p class=p3>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com</p><p class=p3>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership</p><p class=p3>✔️ <span class=s2><strong>CARFAX VERIFIED</strong></span> – No Accidents, Clean History</p><p class=p3>✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing</p><p class=p3>✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Get Top Value for Yours</p><p class=p3>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p class=p2> </p><p class=p3>💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options</p><p class=p3>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You</p><p class=p3>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p><p class=p4> </p><hr /><p> </p>

2010 Toyota Matrix

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

12739530

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 2T1KE4EE0AC034033

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
