Location
GG Cars
1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
905-975-9705
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | No Accidents | 2010 Toyota Matrix XR | 2.4L | Automatic | Premium Hatchback
This Certified 2010 Toyota Matrix XR delivers sporty performance, practical design, and Toyota’s trusted reliability. With no accidents and the upgraded 2.4L engine, it’s a solid choice for daily driving or long trips.
🔹 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine – Strong & Fuel Efficient
🔹 Automatic Transmission – Smooth and Easy Driving
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Stable in All Weather
🔹 Cloth Interior – Clean and Comfortable
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System – Simple & Functional
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors – Full Convenience Package
🔹 Cruise Control – Great for Highway Drives
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility in Any Season
🔹 Split-Folding Rear Seats – Extra Cargo Flexibility
🔹 Excellent Fuel Economy – Affordable to Run
🔹 No Fog Lights – Clean, Sleek Look
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@gmail.com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ CARFAX VERIFIED – No Accidents, Clean History
✔️ No Hidden Fees – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ Trade-Ins Welcome – Get Top Value for Yours
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Purchase Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It to You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
