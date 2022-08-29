$10,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
4DR WGN AUTO FWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
- Listing ID: 9275314
- VIN: 2T1KU4EE6AC373494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota Matrix fwd, excellent conditions, gas saver,one owner vehicle, carfax shows a miner claim in 2011,safety certification included int he asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uHO/43ii1JxMbzAEcHZKXNSM6uK+7Lqr
Vehicle Features
