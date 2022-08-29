2010 Toyota Matrix

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9275314

9275314 VIN: 2T1KU4EE6AC373494

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Spoiler Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

