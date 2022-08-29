Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

185,000 KM

GC Motors

289-700-2277

4DR WGN AUTO FWD

2010 Toyota Matrix

4DR WGN AUTO FWD

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9275314
  • VIN: 2T1KU4EE6AC373494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Matrix fwd, excellent conditions, gas saver,one owner vehicle, carfax shows a miner claim in 2011,safety certification included int he asking price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=uHO/43ii1JxMbzAEcHZKXNSM6uK+7Lqr

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

