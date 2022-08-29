$14,995+ tax & licensing
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Prius
5 DR/HATCH,1 OWNER
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
132,012KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9045157
- Stock #: a0025769
- VIN: jtdkn3du8a0025769
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,012 KM
Vehicle Description
1 owner,132000km,solar panel roof, sunroof,navigation,back-up camera, leather,heated seats, parking aid, safety included,no added fees or charges,
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Side Curtain Airbags
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Lumbar
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
CUP HOLDERS
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
VANITY MIRRORS
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Rear defogger
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Folding Rear Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Handsfree
Alarm
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
4 Cylinder Engine
Parking Sensors
Wheel Locks
Driver Lumbar
Steering Wheel Radio Controls
Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
Electric/Hybrid/Solar vehicle
