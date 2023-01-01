Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

210,955 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

$9,995
$9,995

$9,995

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

$9,995

210,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10523436
  • Stock #: 101002
  • VIN: 2T3BK4DV0AW017197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,955 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Rav 4 has clean carfax no accidents comes AWD power windows and locks blue with black interior has full set of winter tires on rims and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

