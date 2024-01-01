Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2010 Toyota RAV4 blue with gray interior has clean carfax no accidents reported one owner comes AWD power windows and locks keyless entry roof rack and much more looks and runs great </div>

2010 Toyota RAV4

185,070 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

905-546-7373

  1. 1707589455
  2. 1707589455
  3. 1707589455
  4. 1707589455
  5. 1707589455
  6. 1707589455
  7. 1707589455
  8. 1707589455
  9. 1707589455
  10. 1707589455
  11. 1707589455
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
185,070KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3BF4DVXAW043441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,070 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota RAV4 blue with gray interior has clean carfax no accidents reported one owner comes AWD power windows and locks keyless entry roof rack and much more looks and runs great 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkdale Auto Centre

Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in Hamilton, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 BASE 185,070 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2012 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 211,860 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic LX for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Honda Civic LX 133,749 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Parkdale Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkdale Auto Centre

Parkdale Auto Centre

115 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Call Dealer

905-546-XXXX

(click to show)

905-546-7373

Alternate Numbers
905-543-7373
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Parkdale Auto Centre

905-546-7373

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4