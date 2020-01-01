2010 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Aux input Four wheel disc brakes Conventional Spare Tire Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires Wheel Covers...

