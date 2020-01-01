Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Snow Tires

2010 Toyota RAV4

Snow Tires

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

188,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6296274
  • Stock #: 1512
  • VIN: 2T3ZF4DV6AW038753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super White
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2010 Toyota Rav4 , 4 Cylinder , 188000km, Front Wheel Drive, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Winter Tires installed and in good condition available for sale Certified $7495+HST and Licenisng.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are alsofully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Aux input
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

