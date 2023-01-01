Menu
2010 Toyota RAV4

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
4WD **Excellent Condition/Runs & Drives Like New**

2010 Toyota RAV4

4WD **Excellent Condition/Runs & Drives Like New**

Location

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9613321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON, VEHICLE IN VERY GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE A VEHICLE, WELL MAINTAINED, 4 CYLINDER!!! 4 WHEEL DRIVE!!!**

Easy financing available for good and bad credit!!! rates from 4.99% O.A.C. Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

For more information call 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton, please call first before coming, thank you.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

