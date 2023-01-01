$15,995+ tax & licensing
289-700-2277
2010 Toyota Tundra
4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$15,995
- Listing ID: 10027209
- VIN: 5TFUM5F12AX008726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 326,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5, excellent conditions ,carfax shows minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TEyg%2B6d%2FUL2ivwDizkBVXNHkIU%2FpW%2B42
Vehicle Features
