2010 Toyota Tundra

326,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

326,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10027209
  • VIN: 5TFUM5F12AX008726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 326,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Tundra 4WD Double Cab 146" 4.6L SR5, excellent conditions ,carfax shows minor claim,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TEyg%2B6d%2FUL2ivwDizkBVXNHkIU%2FpW%2B42

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
