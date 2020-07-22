The Toyota Yaris is a fuel efficient city car with impressive tech and safety features. This 2010 Toyota Yaris is for sale today in Hamilton.
If you like Toyota for reliability and are in the market for a cute subcompact, the 2010 Yaris will definitely fit the bill. There is a light, almost effortless feel to the Yaris in steering and during acceleration. The Yaris will provide excellent fuel efficiency as well! With seating for five, all of the safety equipment you would expect and a stylish design, the Yaris provides everything you want in a subcompact vehicle.This sedan has 125,000 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine.
Vehicle Features
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 60
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front Independent Suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Intermittent front wipers
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Mechanical remote trunk release
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Wheel Width: 5.5
Manual passenger mirror adjustment
Manual driver mirror adjustment
Rear Leg Room: 904 mm
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Overall height: 1,460 mm
Wheelbase: 2,550 mm
Fuel Capacity: 42 L
Overall Length: 4,300 mm
Front Head Room: 985 mm
Max cargo capacity: 388 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,495 kg
Overall Width: 1,690 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,310 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,275 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Curb weight: 1,080 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
