2010 Toyota Yaris

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Black grille Body-coloured bumpers Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front Independent Suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Convenience Intermittent front wipers Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Clock: In-dash Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Diameter: 15 Rear door type: Trunk Mechanical remote trunk release Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Wheel Width: 5.5 Manual passenger mirror adjustment Manual driver mirror adjustment Rear Leg Room: 904 mm Tires: Width: 185 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.6 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Rear Head Room: 932 mm Overall height: 1,460 mm Wheelbase: 2,550 mm Fuel Capacity: 42 L Overall Length: 4,300 mm Front Head Room: 985 mm Max cargo capacity: 388 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,495 kg Overall Width: 1,690 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,310 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,275 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km Curb weight: 1,080 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.