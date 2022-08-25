2010 Volkswagen City Golf

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8994901

8994901 Stock #: 5759

5759 VIN: 9BWEL4BE1A4001302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 228,047 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

