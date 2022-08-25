$4,995+ tax & licensing
905-544-5524
2010 Volkswagen City Golf
Location
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre
77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,995
- Listing ID: 8994901
- Stock #: 5759
- VIN: 9BWEL4BE1A4001302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,047 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW INVENTORY ALERT!
2010 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF!
ONLY 228,047 KMS!
The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing
A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history.
WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT!
Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!
Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle.
We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!
If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY!
Vehicle Features
