2010 Volkswagen City Golf

228,047 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Parkdale East Auto & Truck Centre

905-544-5524

Location

77 Parkdale Ave North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

228,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8994901
  • Stock #: 5759
  • VIN: 9BWEL4BE1A4001302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,047 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW INVENTORY ALERT!

 

2010 VOLKSWAGEN GOLF!

 

ONLY 228,047 KMS!

 

The pricing listed above does NOT include HST and Licenscing 

 

A carfax is also provided to verify prior maintenance, servicing, and/or accident reports and claims history. 

 

WE accept Bad Credit, Good Credit and NO CREDIT! 

 

Our business will expedite all public and private financial lender options to accomodate your financial needs if required to purchase the vehicle of your dreams!

 

Various vehicle warranties are available upon request and purchase of the vehicle. 

 

We ensure complete customer satisfaction GUARANTEE! Our family owned and operated business has happily been servicing the NIAGARA, HAMILTON, HALTON, TORONTO and GTA region(s) for over 25 YEARS!

 

If you are interested in/or require further information call us at (905) 572-5559 and book an appointment to view and test drive this vehicle with one of our trusted and OMVIC certified sales persons TODAY! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

