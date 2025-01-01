Menu
VW GOLD, HB, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY, BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, ONLY 108,000 KM MADE IN GERMANY! 

SOLD CERTIFIED.

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharines, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

2010 Volkswagen Golf

108,000 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Comfortline

2010 Volkswagen Golf

5dr HB Auto Comfortline

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
108,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWDA9AJXAW242013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VW GOLD, HB, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ALLOY, BRAND NEW TIRES AND BRAKES, ONLY 108,000 KM MADE IN GERMANY! 

SOLD CERTIFIED.

Carfax report are provided with every vehicle at not extra charge!

Customer Satisfaction is Our First Priority! Lowest price policy in effect !

vehicles come certified with 30 days powertrain guarantee included.

Extended Warranty available up to 3 year Call us for more information and to book and appointment!

ACEN MOTORS INC - Pre- owned vehicles come standard with one key, if we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include then, additional keys may be purchased at the time of the sale! Serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Binbrook, Grimsby, London, St. Catharine's, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto and other provinces for over 18 years.

Visit us online : www. acenmotors.com

 

ACEN MOTORS INC. 1926 KING ST. EAST. Hamilton - On L8K 1W1 CONTACT US AT 905- 545-7200

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acen Motors Inc.

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
905-545-7200

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Acen Motors Inc.

905-545-7200

2010 Volkswagen Golf