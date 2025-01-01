Menu
<p>2011 ACURA MDX,AWD 4dr Tech Pkg,NAVI,DVD,7 PASSENGER, excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pa5%2F0nhgMZnU%2Fu1qUeY0dq4Q9WgPHLVA&_gl=1*nzcnew*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVD</p>

2011 Acura MDX

209,000 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H6XBH001015

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

2011 ACURA MDX,AWD 4dr Tech Pkg,NAVI,DVD,7 PASSENGER, excellent conditions,2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pa5%2F0nhgMZnU%2Fu1qUeY0dq4Q9WgPHLVA&_gl=1*nzcnew*_gcl_aw*R0NMLjE3MzUwNTMxODkuQ2owS0NRaUExS203QmhDOUFSSXNBRlpmRUl0NEVjZE1fNXNVYlBoWjRNQ0ZOeS1XZ0wtb29rUnhhYTdVYTBLd0EtWHRUWnVD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2011 Acura MDX