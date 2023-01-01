Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura MDX

275,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura MDX

AWD 4dr Tech Pkg

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

  1. 1685058265
  2. 1685058269
  3. 1685058274
  4. 1685058278
  5. 1685058282
  6. 1685058285
  7. 1685058289
  8. 1685058293
  9. 1685058297
  10. 1685058301
  11. 1685058305
  12. 1685058309
  13. 1685058313
  14. 1685058319
  15. 1685058322
  16. 1685058327
  17. 1685058331
  18. 1685058336
  19. 1685058340
  20. 1685058342
  21. 1685058347
  22. 1685058351
  23. 1685058354
  24. 1685058358
  25. 1685058362
  26. 1685058367
  27. 1685058371
  28. 1685058375
  29. 1685058379
  30. 1685058383
  31. 1685058387
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
275,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9991019
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H6XBH004299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Acura MDX AWD 4dr Tech Pkg,excellent conditions,7 passenger, 2 previous owners,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TccU+0qGNVNDgAJFejapfnLH4CfCqTRx

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GC Motors

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 204,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Lexus IS 250 4D...
 172,000 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2012 Subaru Outback ...
 265,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email GC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

289-700-XXXX

(click to show)

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory