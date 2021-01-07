Menu
2011 Acura TSX

89,936 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2011 Acura TSX

2011 Acura TSX

TECH PKG

2011 Acura TSX

TECH PKG

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

89,936KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6614600
  Stock #: 1559
  VIN: JH4CU4F69BC800011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,936 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2011 Acura TSX Tec Package, with only 89000km, 6 Cylinder Front Wheel Drive, in great condition, Fully Loaded, Black Leather Seats, Navigation Back up Camera and more Available for Sale certified $13495+HST and Licensing. Clean Carfax History. ( This is not S-type , just the S-type Sticker)Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday to Wednesday 10AM to 6PM, and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM, Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Memory Seat(s)
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
A/C REAR
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at:
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Media Storage Hard-Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

