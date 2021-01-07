2011 Acura TSX

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Memory Seat(s) Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Four wheel disc brakes Leather Seat A/C REAR Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers... View all the options on our Website at: Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Dual Shift Transmission Generic Moon/Sun Roof Moon/Sun Roof Media Storage Hard-Drive

