2011 Buick Enclave

Listing ID: 10144851

10144851 VIN: 5GAKVCED4BJ278034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

