2011 Buick Enclave

170,000 KM

Details Description Features

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL2

2011 Buick Enclave

AWD 4dr CXL2

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144851
  • VIN: 5GAKVCED4BJ278034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL2,excellent conditions,7 passenger,one owner,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6TpbeVg805PP0em0ipfpwDRVSguncc0i

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

