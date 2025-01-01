$6,999+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,225 KM
Vehicle Description
✅ Certified | 20 Service Records | 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA | RS Package | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear Parking Sensors | 18” Alloy Wheels | Remote Start
Sporty, luxurious, and fuel-efficient! This **Certified 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package** with **20 Service Records** is a fully loaded compact sedan with performance styling, comfort, and technology — Certified and ready to go!
🔹 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission
🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Confident Handling
🔹 LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package – Premium & Sport Styling
🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort
🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter
🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up to the Sky
🔹 Rear Parking Sensors – Safer & Easier Parking
🔹 Remote Start – Convenient All-Season Start
🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports
🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving
🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors
🔹 Remote Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility
🔹 **18” Alloy Wheels** – Sporty Look & Enhanced Handling
🔹 RS Sport Body Kit, Side Skirts & Rear Spoiler
🔹 Runs and Drives Great!
📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario
📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542
📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com
🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!
🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership
✔️ **CARFAX VERIFIED** – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records
✔️ **20 Service Records** Verified!
✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing
✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours
✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!
💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options
🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You
✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!
