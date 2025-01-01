Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>✅ Certified | 20 Service Records | 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA | RS Package | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear Parking Sensors | 18” Alloy Wheels | Remote Start</p><p> </p><p>Sporty, luxurious, and fuel-efficient! This **Certified 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package** with **20 Service Records** is a fully loaded compact sedan with performance styling, comfort, and technology — Certified and ready to go!</p><p> </p><p>🔹 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission  </p><p>🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Confident Handling  </p><p>🔹 LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package – Premium & Sport Styling  </p><p>🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort  </p><p>🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter  </p><p>🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up to the Sky  </p><p>🔹 Rear Parking Sensors – Safer & Easier Parking  </p><p>🔹 Remote Start – Convenient All-Season Start  </p><p>🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming  </p><p>🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports  </p><p>🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving  </p><p>🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors  </p><p>🔹 Remote Keyless Entry & Push Button Start  </p><p>🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility  </p><p>🔹 **18” Alloy Wheels** – Sporty Look & Enhanced Handling  </p><p>🔹 RS Sport Body Kit, Side Skirts & Rear Spoiler  </p><p>🔹 Runs and Drives Great!</p><p> </p><p>📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  </p><p>📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  </p><p>📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com  </p><p>🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!</p><p> </p><p>🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership  </p><p>✔️ **CARFAX VERIFIED** – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records  </p><p>✔️ **20 Service Records** Verified!  </p><p>✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing  </p><p>✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours  </p><p>✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!</p><p> </p><p>💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options  </p><p>🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You  </p><p>✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

190,225 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA RS PKG

Watch This Vehicle
12618669

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LTZ Turbo w/1SA RS PKG

Location

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5

905-975-9705

  1. 1749312335129
  2. 1749312335650
  3. 1749312336093
  4. 1749312336606
  5. 1749312337054
  6. 1749312337488
  7. 1749312337914
  8. 1749312338411
  9. 1749312338856
  10. 1749312339345
  11. 1749312339773
  12. 1749312340233
  13. 1749312340669
  14. 1749312341110
  15. 1749312341552
  16. 1749312342043
  17. 1749312342489
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PH5S91B7258742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,225 KM

Vehicle Description

✅ Certified | 20 Service Records | 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA | RS Package | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear Parking Sensors | 18” Alloy Wheels | Remote Start

 

Sporty, luxurious, and fuel-efficient! This **Certified 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package** with **20 Service Records** is a fully loaded compact sedan with performance styling, comfort, and technology — Certified and ready to go!

 

🔹 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine – Automatic Transmission  

🔹 Front Wheel Drive – Smooth & Confident Handling  

🔹 LTZ TURBO w/1SA RS Package – Premium & Sport Styling  

🔹 Leather Interior – Premium Comfort  

🔹 Heated Front Seats – Stay Warm in Winter  

🔹 Power Sunroof – Open Up to the Sky  

🔹 Rear Parking Sensors – Safer & Easier Parking  

🔹 Remote Start – Convenient All-Season Start  

🔹 Bluetooth Connectivity – Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming  

🔹 AM/FM/CD/MP3 Player with AUX & USB Ports  

🔹 Cruise Control – Effortless Highway Driving  

🔹 Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors  

🔹 Remote Keyless Entry & Push Button Start  

🔹 Rear Defogger – Clear Visibility  

🔹 **18” Alloy Wheels** – Sporty Look & Enhanced Handling  

🔹 RS Sport Body Kit, Side Skirts & Rear Spoiler  

🔹 Runs and Drives Great!

 

📍 Visit Us: 1121 King Street East, Hamilton, Ontario  

📞 Call or Text: (905) 975-9705 / (905) 462-5542  

📧 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com  

🗓️ Test Drives by Appointment Only – Book Yours Today!

 

🛡️ Buy With Confidence – OMVIC Licensed Dealership  

✔️ **CARFAX VERIFIED** – Lien, Registration, Accident, and Odometer Records  

✔️ **20 Service Records** Verified!  

✔️ NO HIDDEN FEES – Just Price + HST + Licensing  

✔️ We Welcome All Trade-Ins – Get Top Value for Yours  

✔️ Don’t See What You Want? We’ll Find It For You!

 

💻 100% Online Car Buying Available – Financing & Delivery Options  

🚗 Ontario-Wide Delivery – We’ll Bring It Straight To You  

✈️ Ask About Our Customer Travel Program – We Help Out-of-Town Buyers!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GG Cars

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA RS PKG for sale in Hamilton, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LTZ Turbo w/1SA RS PKG 190,225 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT | 6 Speed Manual | Certified for sale in Hamilton, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT | 6 Speed Manual | Certified 140,423 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2dr Cpe Auto GLS CERTIFIED for sale in Hamilton, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra Coupe 2dr Cpe Auto GLS CERTIFIED 140,149 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email GG Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GG Cars

GG Cars

1121 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-975-XXXX

(click to show)

905-975-9705

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

GG Cars

905-975-9705

2011 Chevrolet Cruze