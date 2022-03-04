Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

147,000 KM

Details Features

$7,750

+ tax & licensing
Damol Autos

877-287-5210

LS+ w/1SB

Location

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8559347
  VIN: 1G1PA5SH9B7308329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black + White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Damol Autos

