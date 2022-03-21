Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

177,000 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Damol Autos

877-287-5210

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

877-287-5210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8726705
  • Stock #: 0095
  • VIN: 1G1PG5S96B7280285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Damol Autos

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,300 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Camry XLE
 106,757 MI
$9,950 + tax & lic
2009 Mercedes-Benz C...
 202,717 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Damol Autos

Damol Autos

Damol Autos

350 Hwy 8, Hamilton, ON L8G 1E8

Call Dealer

877-287-XXXX

(click to show)

877-287-5210

Alternate Numbers
647-573-6805
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory