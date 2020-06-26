2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Power Options Power Windows

Power Liftgate

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Exterior Roof Rack

Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 8 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

OnStar Directions & Connections Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

XM SATELLITE RADIO

Power Tailgate

Front Reading Lights

Driver seat memory

Radio data system

Remote window operation

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Wheel Width: 7

Four 12V DC power outlets

Metal-look door trim

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Rear door type: Power liftgate

Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)

Memorized Settings for 2 drivers

Rear spoiler: Lip

Audio system memory card slot

Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment

Metal-look shift knob trim

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment

Dual reverse tilt mirrors

Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Rear Head Room: 995 mm

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km

Front Head Room: 1,039 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm

Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg

Fuel Capacity: 71 L

Overall height: 1,684 mm

Wheelbase: 2,857 mm

Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm

Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm

Stability control with anti-roll control

XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Shoulder Room: 1,418 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,803 L

Overall Length: 4,771 mm

Overall Width: 1,842 mm

Curb weight: 1,801 kg

Power child safety locks

Rear exterior parking camera

Selective service internet access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.