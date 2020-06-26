Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mountain Mitsubishi

905-526-4899

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Bluetooth - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ - Bluetooth - Leather Seats

Location

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

905-526-4899

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5259140
  • Stock #: 16076A
  • VIN: 2CNFLGEC7B6254033
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera!

Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.

The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 140,000 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2



Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Liftgate
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Center Console: Full with covered storage
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
  • Roof Rack
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Front fog/driving lights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: T
  • Tires: Profile: 65
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 8
Safety
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
  • OnStar Directions & Connections
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Automatic front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Independent Rear Suspension
  • Suspension class: Regular
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Four-wheel Independent Suspension
  • Coil rear spring
  • Multi-link rear suspension
  • Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
  • Strut front suspension
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Trim
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • XM SATELLITE RADIO
  • Power Tailgate
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver seat memory
  • Radio data system
  • Remote window operation
  • Transmission hill holder
  • Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear bench
  • Fold forward seatback rear seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • In-Dash single CD player
  • Braking Assist
  • Wheel Diameter: 17
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Wheel Width: 7
  • Four 12V DC power outlets
  • Metal-look door trim
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Electrochromatic rearview mirror
  • Rear door type: Power liftgate
  • Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
  • Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Audio system memory card slot
  • Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
  • Metal-look shift knob trim
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
  • Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
  • Dual reverse tilt mirrors
  • Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Pioneer
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Rear Head Room: 995 mm
  • Diameter of tires: 17.0"
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 10.1 L/100 km
  • Front Head Room: 1,039 mm
  • Tires: Width: 225 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.9 L/100 km
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
  • Gross vehicle weight: 2,300 kg
  • Fuel Capacity: 71 L
  • Overall height: 1,684 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,857 mm
  • Rear Leg Room: 1,013 mm
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,404 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,399 mm
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,304 mm
  • Stability control with anti-roll control
  • XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,418 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,803 L
  • Overall Length: 4,771 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,842 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,801 kg
  • Power child safety locks
  • Rear exterior parking camera
  • Selective service internet access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mountain Mitsubishi

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 108,148 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 85,134 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 121,733 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Mountain Mitsubishi

Mountain Mitsubishi

1670 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K5

Call Dealer

905-526-XXXX

(click to show)

905-526-4899

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory