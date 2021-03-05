Menu
2011 Chevrolet Impala

118,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2011 Chevrolet Impala

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT Retail

2011 Chevrolet Impala

LT Retail

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6642326
  • Stock #: 1553
  • VIN: 2G1WB5EK7B1324672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1553
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2011 Chevrolet Impala Lt, 6 Cylinder Engine, White on Grey Cloth Interior, Ac , Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruze, Both Set of Summer with Alloys and Steel Rims with winter Tires, Available For sale CERTIFIED $4995+HST and Licensing.Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Rear bench seats
Aux input
Telematics
Four wheel disc brakes
Bluetooth Connection
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at:
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Navigation Telematics

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

