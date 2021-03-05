2011 Chevrolet Impala

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Stability Control Fog Lamps Emergency Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Power Driver Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Aux input Telematics Four wheel disc brakes Bluetooth Connection Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Air Bag - Rear Side Body Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front Air Bag - Rear Side Head Performance Front Tires Performance Rear Tires Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror A/C Multi-Zone Woodgrain Trim... View all the options on our Website at: Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support Navigation Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.