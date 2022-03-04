2011 Chevrolet Malibu

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 1 , 2 0 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8600690

8600690 Stock #: B2277

B2277 VIN: 1G1ZD5EU1BF272277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 181,203 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

