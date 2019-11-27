Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Sale Price

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 147,008KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4374063
  • Stock #: COLLEC011CHEV
  • VIN: 1GCRKREA3B7142574
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW !! LOW LOW  149000 KMS !! JUST IN ON NEW CAR TRADE-IN ! 4X4 EXTENDED CAB !  4.8 LITRE  V8 AUTOMATIC  TRANSMISSION , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! TUNNAL COVER !! RUNNING BOARDS !! CERTIFIED !! PLUS HST AND LICENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 ONLY 149,000 KMS 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • !! LOW LOW KMS !!
  • !! 4.8 LITRE AUTOMATIC !!
  • !!! VERY CLEAN TRUCK !!

