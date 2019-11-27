2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW !! LOW LOW 149000 KMS !! JUST IN ON NEW CAR TRADE-IN ! 4X4 EXTENDED CAB ! 4.8 LITRE V8 AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! TUNNAL COVER !! RUNNING BOARDS !! CERTIFIED !! PLUS HST AND LICENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 ONLY 149,000 KMS

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Trailer Hitch

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

!! LOW LOW KMS !!

!! 4.8 LITRE AUTOMATIC !!

!!! VERY CLEAN TRUCK !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.