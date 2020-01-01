2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW !!! BLACK ON BLACK CREW CAB Z71 4X4 CHEV SILVERADO !!! 5.3 LITRE AUTOMATIC , COLD AIR , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! NEW TIRES ON FACTORY CHROME RIMS !! VERY CLEAN LOW KMS ONLY 168040 KMS !! CERTIFIED !!! PLUS HST AND LIUCENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Trailer Hitch

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

!! BLACK ON BLACK Z71 !!!

!! 5.3 LITRE V8 !!

!! LOW KMS 168,040 KM !!!

!! 4 X4 CREW CAB !!

