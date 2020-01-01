Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 168,040KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4502292
  • Stock #: COLLZ71CREWCHEV011
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA7BG237839
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

WOW !!! BLACK ON BLACK CREW CAB Z71  4X4  CHEV SILVERADO  !!! 5.3 LITRE AUTOMATIC , COLD AIR , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! NEW TIRES ON FACTORY CHROME RIMS !! VERY CLEAN LOW KMS ONLY 168040 KMS !! CERTIFIED  !!! PLUS HST AND LIUCENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO  SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • !! BLACK ON BLACK Z71 !!!
  • !! 5.3 LITRE V8 !!
  • !! LOW KMS 168,040 KM !!!
  • !! 4 X4 CREW CAB !!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

