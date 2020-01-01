2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WOW !!! BLACK ON BLACK CREW CAB Z71 4X4 CHEV SILVERADO !!! 5.3 LITRE AUTOMATIC , COLD AIR , POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! NEW TIRES ON FACTORY CHROME RIMS !! VERY CLEAN LOW KMS ONLY 168040 KMS !! CERTIFIED !!! PLUS HST AND LIUCENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Stability Control
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Winter Tires
- Trailer Hitch
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Split Bench Seat
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Telematics
- Navigation from Telematics
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
- Conventional Spare Tire
- !! BLACK ON BLACK Z71 !!!
- !! 5.3 LITRE V8 !!
- !! LOW KMS 168,040 KM !!!
- !! 4 X4 CREW CAB !!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.