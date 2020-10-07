2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
905-573-9007
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
wow !! 2011 chev silverado crewcab 4x4 bright silver 4.8 litre v8 automatic , power group package . tow , new michelin all seasonals on factory chrome rims ! very clean crew !! certified !! collectible auto sales hamilton 905-573-9007 249,200 kms
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1