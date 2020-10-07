Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

249,200 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

249,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5852319
  • VIN: 3gcpkrea8bg266783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 249,200 KM

Vehicle Description

wow !! 2011 chev silverado crewcab 4x4  bright  silver 4.8 litre v8 automatic , power group package . tow , new michelin all seasonals on factory chrome rims ! very clean crew !! certified !! collectible auto sales hamilton 905-573-9007   249,200 kms 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

