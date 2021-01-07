Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

208,900 KM

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

LTZ

LTZ

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

208,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6473931
  • VIN: 3GCPKTE34BG222150

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,900 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !  LTZ !!!  BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER CREWCAB 4X4  !!! TOP-OF-THE-LINE CHEV TRUCK !!!! LOADED !! VERY CLEAN SPORT TRUCK !! LOADED !! 5.3 LITRE AUTOMATIC . POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! CERTIFIED !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007  . 208,900 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

