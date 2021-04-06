2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 6879105

6879105 VIN: 1GCNCSE04BZ424829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 58,886 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch New Tires Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features MATCHING CAP LIKE NEW Telematics Navigation from Telematics 5.3 LITRE V8 Transmission Overdrive Switch low low kms Conventional Spare Tire RARE REG CAB SHORT

