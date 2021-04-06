Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

58,886 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

LT REG CAB SHORTBOX 2 WHEEL

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT REG CAB SHORTBOX 2 WHEEL

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

58,886KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: 1GCNCSE04BZ424829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 58,886 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !! LIKE NEW REG CAB SHORTBOX  2 WHEEL TRUCK !!!  WITH LOW LOW KMS  ONLY 58,889KMS !!!  POWER GROUP PACKAGE !!  NEW TIRES ON FACTORY ALUMS !!  5.3 LITRE V8 AUTO , COLD AIR !! COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON  905-573-9007   ONLY  LOW 58,889 KMS 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
New Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
MATCHING CAP
LIKE NEW
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
5.3 LITRE V8
Transmission Overdrive Switch
low low kms
Conventional Spare Tire
RARE REG CAB SHORT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

