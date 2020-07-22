2011 Chevrolet Traverse

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Comfort Air Conditioning Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Rear air conditioning with separate controls Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 AM/FM/Satellite Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Onstar Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door XM SATELLITE RADIO Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7.5 Manual Folding Third Row Seat Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 60-40 Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Metal-look shift knob trim Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Rear heat ducts with separate controls Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Machined aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Fuel Capacity: 83 L Diameter of tires: 18.0" Front Head Room: 1,026 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 255 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm Rear Leg Room: 937 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm Stability control with anti-roll control Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm Curb weight: 2,141 kg Selective service internet access Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm Overall height: 1,846 mm Max cargo capacity: 3,296 L Overall Length: 5,206 mm Overall Width: 1,991 mm Wheelbase: 3,019 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,558 mm Front Hip Room: 1,502 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,467 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm SiriusXM

