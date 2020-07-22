This fashionable, trustworthy, and completely versatile 2011 Chevy Traverse crossover SUV is a perfect fit for you. Giving you a smooth and calm ride with the agile handling and fearless drivability that you crave on downtown routes or in a wide highway. This 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today in Hamilton.
One of the best modern family haulers, the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse is a large crossover that boasts a refined ride and an enormous cabin that can fit as many as eight adults. Thanks to its carlike unibody architecture, it's lighter and more maneuverable than a traditional SUV. The Traverse has other advantages as well, including more interior space than other competing crossovers, respectable fuel economy, and top crash test scores. This SUV has 112,500 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Siriusxm, Onstar, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
60-40 Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Metal-look shift knob trim
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Machined aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Fuel Capacity: 83 L
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Front Head Room: 1,026 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3rd Row Head Room: 960 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 843 mm
Rear Leg Room: 937 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,908 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,227 mm
Stability control with anti-roll control
Rear Head Room: 1,000 mm
Curb weight: 2,141 kg
Selective service internet access
Front Shoulder Room: 1,575 mm
Overall height: 1,846 mm
Max cargo capacity: 3,296 L
Overall Length: 5,206 mm
Overall Width: 1,991 mm
Wheelbase: 3,019 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,558 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,502 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,467 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
SiriusXM
