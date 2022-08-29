2011 Dodge Caliber

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9063178

9063178 Stock #: C6276

C6276 VIN: 1B3CB4HA0BD216276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 141,147 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available

