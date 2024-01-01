Menu
STAR VENDOR AUTO 
DEALER SALES https://starvendorauto.ca/ 7,999+HST Its include safety and one year warranty Also carfax available no accident Main Features: - Two sets of tires - Two sets of keys - Automatic transmission - CD Player - Adjustable steering wheel (telescopic) - Heated seat - Air conditioning - Rear windshield defroster - Power locks - Power windows 

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

176,852 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,852KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DG9BR605766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,852 KM

Vehicle Description

STAR VENDOR AUTO
DEALER SALES
https://starvendorauto.ca/
7,999+HST
It's include safety and one year warranty Also carfax available no accident

Main Features:
- Two sets of tires
- Two sets of keys
- Automatic transmission
- CD Player
- Adjustable steering wheel (telescopic)
- Heated seat
- Air conditioning
- Rear windshield defroster
- Power locks
- Power windows 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
289-925-6557

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan