$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
289-925-6557
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
176,852KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DG9BR605766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 176,852 KM
Vehicle Description
STAR VENDOR AUTO
DEALER SALES
https://starvendorauto.ca/
7,999+HST
It's include safety and one year warranty Also carfax available no accident
Main Features:
- Two sets of tires
- Two sets of keys
- Automatic transmission
- CD Player
- Adjustable steering wheel (telescopic)
- Heated seat
- Air conditioning
- Rear windshield defroster
- Power locks
- Power windows
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Cloth Seats
Rear Bucket Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Star Vendor Auto
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
